NETGEAR’s XR500 Nighthawk Pro Router gets $44 discount to 2019 low: $256, more

Amazon offers the NETGEAR XR500 Nighthawk Pro 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $256.50 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Also available for $3 more at Best Buy. That’s good for a nearly $44 discount, is the best price we’ve seen in 2019 and one of the best all-time offers. This dual-band router is packed with features geared towards enhancing your gaming experience like bandwidth allocation, a customizable geofilter, built-in VPN and more. You’ll be able to enjoy up to 2600Mbps of concurrent download speeds across. Over 1,180 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Monoprice has also notable kicked off a networking clearance sale, taking up to 63% off Ethernet cables and more. We’re seeing a variety of noteworthy discounts on the brand’s Slimrun cable from $5, patch panels and even more. Be sure to shop the sale here for all of the deals.

NETGEAR XR500 Nighthawk Pro Router features:

Enjoy seamless connectivity when playing online games with this Netgear Nighthawk Pro gaming router. Local connection options and the ability to choose preferred servers help limit game lag, while the Internet utilization monitor lets you keep track of devices that might be using too much bandwidth. With a customizable dashboard, this Netgear Nighthawk Pro gaming router shows usage data and other key details so you can optimize your gaming experience.

