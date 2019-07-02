ZAGG’s Slimbook Go 11-inch iPad Pro Keyboard Case gets 30% discount to $70

Amazon offers the ZAGG Slimbook Go Keyboard Case for 2018 11-inch iPad Pro at $69.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally selling for $100, that saves you 30%. Today’s offer is one of the first notable price drops we’ve seen, is the only time it has sold under $90 and a new all-time low. This detachable keyboard is designed to pair with Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro and notably features backlit keys. ZAGG’s case also sports a multi-angle stand as well as an Apple Pencil holder. Rated 3.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

For comparison, Apple’s official keyboard case sells for $179. Those just looking to protect their iPad Pro will definitely want to consider this highly-rated case with magnetic stand for $60. Over 620 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating, making it a notable option for budget-conscious shoppers.

ZAGG Slimbook Go Keyboard Case features:

Ultra-Slim Design: The ultra-slim, lightweight design is made for versatile, on-the-go use.

Multi-pairing: Lets you sync your keyboard with two devices at once.

Backlit, Laptop-style Keys: Backlit keys strike cleanly and precisely and precisely for easy typing.

Holder for Apple Pencil: The holder stores the Apple Pencil safely.

