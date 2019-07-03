The 2D action platformer Spirit Roots now matching iOS low at $3 (Reg. $5)

Spirit Roots is a 2D iOS action adventure platformer. Featuring a Coraline-inspired, stitched together graphical style, players must run, jump, take down bosses and evade traps through 5 worlds (each with “different atmospheres, gameplay mechanics, and enemies”) and 50 levels. The regularly $5 game is now matching its all-time low at $2.99 on the App Store. In fact, we have only ever seen it drop this low once before today. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

We also till have the highly-rated R.B.I. Baseball 19 at the all-time low as well as deep deals on Templar Battleforce Elite, Cultist Simulator and PDF Reader Pro Edition. Today’s roundup features price drop on titles like Beholder, thankful, 1979 Revolution: A Cinematic Adventure Game, Daily Workouts and more.

iOS Universal: Spirit Roots: $3 (Reg. $5)

Spirit Roots:

The fighting was so fierce that in the end only one small piece remained of each of the planets. At that point, the inhabitants of all of the planets decided that they would have to stop fighting in order to survive. So, they stitched together the remaining pieces of their worlds into one large planet with a single, absolute condition: no one could violate anyone else’s borders.

