Amazon 1-day Anker sale from $7.50: USB cables, dash cam, Qi charger, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker via Amazon is offering up to 37% off a selection of its Roav car accessories and tools. Starting from $7.50, you’ll find everything from USB cables to dash cameras, Qi chargers and wireless audio car adapters. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with just about everything carrying a 4+ star rating. Many of the deals in today’s Anker sale are either matching or beating the Amazon all-time lows. Head below for our top picks.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Top Picks from the Sale:
- 2-Pack 6-ft. Braided Micro USB Cable $7.50 (Reg. $10)
- Powerline+ 10-ft. USB-C to USB-A Braided $9 (Reg. $14)
- Roav SmartCharge Bluetooth/FM Adapter $16.50 (Reg. $27)
- Roav DashCam C1 $54 (Reg. $73)
- PowerWave Fast Wireless Car Qi Charger $30 (Reg. $46)
- HydroClean Electric Pressure Washer $112.50 (Reg. $150)
- And many more…
We also have still have this 500A/10000mAh portable battery/jump starter for $30 ($20 off) and here are the new Nextbase dash cameras with Alexa.
Anker Roav DashCam C1:
- CRYSTAL-CLEAR RECORDINGS: Advanced Sony Exmor sensor, wide-angle lense, and Nighthawk Vision technology capture 4 lanes of traffic in Full HD 1080P — even at night.
- INSTANT VIDEO ACCESS: Use the ROAV app to download, manage, and view DashCam’s recordings directly on your mobile devices.
- MOTION-ACTIVATED: Gravity sensor activates the camera if your car is bumped or moved to automatically record hit-and-runs.
- EXTREME TEMPERATURE RESISTANCE: Designed to continue operation in 19℉-149℉.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!