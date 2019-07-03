Amazon 1-day Anker sale from $7.50: USB cables, dash cam, Qi charger, more

- Jul. 3rd 2019 7:55 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker via Amazon is offering up to 37% off a selection of its Roav car accessories and tools. Starting from $7.50, you’ll find everything from USB cables to dash cameras, Qi chargers and wireless audio car adapters. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with just about everything carrying a 4+ star rating. Many of the deals in today’s Anker sale are either matching or beating the Amazon all-time lows. Head below for our top picks.

Top Picks from the Sale:

We also have still have this 500A/10000mAh portable battery/jump starter for $30 ($20 off) and here are the new Nextbase dash cameras with Alexa.

Anker Roav DashCam C1:

  • CRYSTAL-CLEAR RECORDINGS: Advanced Sony Exmor sensor, wide-angle lense, and Nighthawk Vision technology capture 4 lanes of traffic in Full HD 1080P — even at night.
  • INSTANT VIDEO ACCESS: Use the ROAV app to download, manage, and view DashCam’s recordings directly on your mobile devices.
  • MOTION-ACTIVATED: Gravity sensor activates the camera if your car is bumped or moved to automatically record hit-and-runs.
  • EXTREME TEMPERATURE RESISTANCE: Designed to continue operation in 19-149.

