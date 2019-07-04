Ray-Ban, Oakley, Ferragamo sunglasses up to 70% off during JOMASHOP’s 4th Sale

JOMASHOP 4th of July Deals offers up to 70% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Ferragamo, Tom Ford and more. Prices are as marked although some items have discounts via on-page coupon codes. Receive free shipping with code FASTSHIP at checkout; only one coupon can be used per order. The men’s Ray-Ban Wayfarer Classic Sunglasses are a perfect style for summer and they will elevate any look. These sunglasses are on sale for $70 when coupon code MDRB15 is applied, which is down from their original rate of $143 and the lowest rate we’ve seen. This style features 100% UV protection and a durable frame that’s great for outdoor activities. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Another standout is the women’s Ray-Ban Classic Round Sunglasses for $90 and originally were priced at $153. The sunglasses are very trendy and will look great with all of your summer outfits. Better yet, they’re available in several color options.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

