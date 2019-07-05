EastPoint’s 9 x 5-foot Ping Pong Table drops to $115 shipped (Reg. up to $250)

Walmart is offering the EastPoint Sports EPS 3000 Tournament Size Table Tennis Table for $115.12 shipped. Regularly as much as $250, this model currently starts at about $130 on Amazon, is now matching our previous mention and is at the best price we can find. This is a 9 x 5-foot tournament-sized table with a steel frame, molded corner caps, easy roll wheels and a built-in paddle storage unit (holds up to 4 paddles and 6 balls). Rated 4+ stars from over 140 Walmart customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

It has room to store them, but today’s featured deal does not come with paddles or ping pong balls. The STIGA Performance 4-Player Table Tennis Racket Set is a great place to start for high quality gear without breaking the bank. At $27 shipped, this set includes four rackets and 6 3-star balls (three white and three orange). Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

You can also still grab the Barrington Cushioned Poker Table with a huge price drop: $135 (Reg. $400+).

EastPoint Sports EPS 3000 Table Tennis Table:

The EastPoint Sports EPS 3000 2-Piece Table Tennis Table will be the envy of your neighborhood and is the definition of value. A better quality product and spec at a better price cannot be found on the market. Features a seamless two-piece table top that easily folds up for playback position or storage, and an on-center net and paddle storage system for all your accessories (paddles and balls not included). The EPS 3000 is sure to be a family favorite!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!