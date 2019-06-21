Barrington Cushioned Poker Table gets a huge price drop: $135 (Reg. $400+)

Walmart is offering the Barrington Premium Solid Wood Poker Table for $134.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $400 or more, it still fetches above $500 from Amazon third-party sellers and is now well under the going rate. Along with solid reviews, this 6-player table features a cushioned top rail, 6 built-in steel cup holders and solid wood legs with a steel cross bar. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You could opt for one of those poker table toppers for about half the price of today’s deal, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable table for less than today’s featured deal. But it might be a better idea to refresh your poker set instead considering you’re saving hundreds here. This DA VINCI set has 750 chips, 2 desks of cards, 3 poker dealer buttons. a fancy case and more for $80.

Barrington Premium Solid Wood Poker Table:

The solid wood legs of this classic poker table are stained a dark mahogany brown for an elegant addition to any game room. Plus, cushioning on the rail of the table looks inviting and makes play around the table comfortable. With 6 cup holders to keep whiskey close, and a steel cross bar for reinforcement, this table is built to withstand the wrath of epic loses and the triumph of unlikely wins.

