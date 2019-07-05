Moto E Plus 32GB Android ships with Google Fi SIM Kit for $110 (Reg. $150)

- Jul. 5th 2019 8:27 am ET

$110
0

B&H offers the fourth-generation Moto E Plus 32GB Unlocked Android Smartphone bundled with a Google Fi SIM Kit for $109.99 shipped. We typically see it for around $150. The Google Fi add-on is worth $10, making today’s offer an effective match of our previous mention. Moto E Plus has a 1.4GHz Snapdragon 427 processor, rear 13MP camera, 32GB of storage and ships with a 5.5-inch display. An ideal device for those in your life that don’t necessarily need the latest tech. Rated 4.3/5 stars

Make the most of today’s purchase and grab a Moto E4 Plus Case to keep your investment safe. This option should fit the bill. It’s available in various colors and finishes at an affordable price tag from $7. Plus, you’ll still be able to show off that beautiful gold coloring.

Moto E Plus features:

  • GSM + CDMA / 4G LTE Capable
  • Compatible with All Major US Carriers
  • North American Variant
  • Rear 13MP Camera + 5MP Front
  • 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 427 Quad-Core CPU
  • 16GB Storage Capacity + 2GB RAM
  • 5.5″ 1280 x 720 IPS LCD Display
  • microSD Memory Card Slot
  • Fingerprint Scanner, 5000mAh Battery
  • Android 7.1 Nougat

