Ninja’s Hot/Cold Tea and Coffee Maker now $80 off at Amazon: $120 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Ninja Hot/Cold Tea and Coffee Maker for $119.98 shipped. Regularly $200+, it still fetches $163 or more from Target and Walmart. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is the lowest total we can find. This model can brew a single cup or a full carafe of coffee as well loose-leaf and bagged tea. Along with the built-In frother, it supports both hot and cold brewing, making it an ideal option for the summer months. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Check out the AmazonFresh Columbia ground coffee for your new brewer. Prime members can save an additional 20% off with the on-page coupon. Or just grab a basic AmazonBasics 5 Cup Coffee Maker with Glass Carafe for $20 Prime shipped. It certainly doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of the Ninja option above, but it is also a fraction of the price. We also still have the Nespresso Mini Espresso Maker at nearly 50% off if you prefer coffee capsules.

Ninja Hot/Cold Tea and Coffee Maker:

Brew multiple brew sizes, ranging from a pod-free single cup or travel mug, all the way up to a full carafe

Hot Brewing lets you enjoy a bold, flavorful cup of hot coffee or tea. Or brew Over Ice to create full-flavored, refreshing iced beverages

Brew your favorite style of tea, whether you use tea bags or loose-leaf, with the specially designed tea brew basket

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!