Sur la Table offers 25% off any item sitewide + free shipping, today only

Today only, Sur la Table offers 25% off any item, including clearance with code SUMMER25 at checkout. Plus, free shipping applies on all orders. Make you own pizza’s at home with the Pizzeria Pronto Outdoor Pizza Oven that’s currently marked down to $247. For comparison, it was originally priced at $330. This is a perfect option for your backyard or tailgate season. This portable oven runs on propane and cooks your pizza in just 10 minutes. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Sur la Table customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks from Sur la Table include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!