Target’s July Beauty Box is filled with hydrating products for $7 shipped

Target’s July Beauty Box is here with seven nourishing beauty items for just $7 shipped. In this month’s box you will find top brands including Head & Shoulders, Crest, Simple and more. This is also a great way to stock up on new travel products for summer vacations. July’s beauty box was also designed to keep you staying fresh before and after your workout sessions. Be sure to take a peek below to find out what’s inside the box and you can still find June’s beauty boxes here.

Target’s July Beauty Box features:

Simple Sassy Sachet Moisturizing Face Wash – 1.69 fl oz

Simple Micellar Cleansing Water – 1.69 fl oz

Nexxus Frizz Defy Anti-Frizz Sheets – 8 sheets

Crest Kid’s Anticavity Cavity Protection Fluoride Toothpaste

Head & Shoulders Smooth & Silky Shampoo – 3.0 fl oz

Head & Shoulders Smooth & Silky Conditioner – 3.0 fl oz

Acure Radically Rejuvenating Day Cream Facial Moisturizer – SPF 30 – 1.7 fl oz

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!