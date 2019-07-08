Illuminate your kitchen with this under-cabinet rechargeable LED light for $26

LOFTER US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 66 LED Rechargeable Under-Cabinet Motion-Sensing Light for $26.99 shipped when the code KCK2LUO7 is used at checkout. This is 25% off the going rate and is the best available. If you live in an apartment where you can’t run power to have under or over cabinet lights, this is a great solution. Being battery powered, all you need to do it plug up a charging cable every so often to top this light off and you’ll be good to go. Plus, the built-in motion sensing allows the light to only turn on when needed or opt to leave it on all the time for a vastly different look. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch the battery-powered design and opt for this plug-in model at $16 Prime shipped. You’ll save over $10 versus the above model and still get some great under-cabinet lighting. You just won’t get the nice features of motion or light sensing, so keep that in mind.

Lofter Under Cabinet LED Light features:

Compared to traditional Under Cabinet Light , LOFTER Under Cabinet Lighting has 2 Sensor Modes , You Can be Able to Turn Off the Light Sensor and Turn On by Motion Alone. Light will Turn on Automatically when you get within 10 Feet and Turn off 18 Seconds after you Walk out of its Sensing Range ; Under Motion & Light Sensor Mode , it only works both the Ambience is dark enough and the Motion is Detected.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!