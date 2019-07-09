ecobee’s new HomeKit SmartSensors on sale at Amazon, now $65 (Reg. $79)

- Jul. 9th 2019 3:43 pm ET

$65
Amazon offers the new ecobee SmartSensor 2-pack with HomeKit compatibility for $64.99 shipped. Regularly $79 at retailers like Best Buy, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the first discount we’ve tracked. These SmartSensors are the perfect pair for the latest ecobee thermostat. You’ll be able to track temperatures throughout your home and leverage occupancy notifications with HomeKit. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Save a bit further an go with the Eve Degree HomeKit temperature and weather station at $60. This is an easy way to track outdoor temperature, humidity, and air pressure within your Home app or on the built-in display.

ecobee SmartSensors feature:

  • WHOLE HOME COMFORT: Works with all bee smart thermostats to sense temperature beyond the hallway, ensuring better comfort in the rooms that matter most.
  • TARGETTED COMFORT: With built-in occupancy sensors, you can trust Smart Sensor to keep you comfortable wherever you are and in the rooms you actually use.
  • ENERGY SAVINGS: When Smart Sensor detects that you’re not home, it signals your bee smart thermostat to automatically adjust the temperature for better energy savings.
  • INSTALLATION: Works with all bee residential smart thermostats. Activation takes seconds.

