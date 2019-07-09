Find Vince Camuto shoes and apparel at Nordstrom Rack from just $15

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack’s Vince Camuto Flash Sale offers up to 60% off shoes and apparel. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. If you have a wedding or special event this summer you will want to pick up the men’s Medium Blue Solid Slim Fit 2-Piece Suit for $200. To compare, this suit was originally priced at $695. Its navy coloring is timeless to wear for years to come and it’s versatile to style in the winter or summer. Better yet, its slim fit gives it a modern appeal. Find the rest of our top picks below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!