Find Vince Camuto shoes and apparel at Nordstrom Rack from just $15

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack’s Vince Camuto Flash Sale offers up to 60% off shoes and apparel. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. If you have a wedding or special event this summer you will want to pick up the men’s Medium Blue Solid Slim Fit 2-Piece Suit for $200. To compare, this suit was originally priced at $695. Its navy coloring is timeless to wear for years to come and it’s versatile to style in the winter or summer. Better yet, its slim fit gives it a modern appeal. Find the rest of our top picks below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- Medium Blue Solid Slim Fit 2-Piece Suit $200 (Orig. $695)
- Sueded Jersey Henley T-Shirt $15 (Orig. $30)
- 3-Pack of Boxer Briefs $20 (Orig. $40)
- Dobby Slim Fit Dress Shirt $40 (Orig. $90)
- French Terry Side Stripe Lounge Shorts $15 (Orig. $36)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Merlyna Suede Mule $24 (Orig. $70)
- Kentvi Sandal $52 (Orig. $150)
- Kochelda Over the Knee Boot $100 (Orig. $240)
- Kolema Sandal $60 (Orig. $119)
- Tulip Bell Sleeve Dress $50 (Orig. $148)
- …and even more deals…
