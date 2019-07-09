Track Weight + BMI with the Withings Body HealthKit Smart Scale: $48 (20% off)

Amazon currently offers the Withings Body Smart Weight & BMI Wi-Fi Scale in Black or White for $48 shipped. Typically fetching $60, today’s offer is good for a 20% savings, matches our previous mention and comes within cents of the Amazon all-time low. Most notably you’ll find Apple Health support making the cut on Withings’ Smart Scale, allowing you to view weight and BMI right alongside fitness data from your Apple Watch. Other notable features include the ability to track up to eight different users, set weight goals and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 285 customers and it previously made our roundup of the best smart scales. More details below.

Those who can live without the Withings branding and compatibility should consider this smart scale at $27. It still rocks Apple Health support, but is notably $11 less. It also carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 9,300 customers. Or ditch the smartphone connectivity altogether and bring home Etekcity’s highly-rated digital scale for $17.

Withings Body Smart Scale features:

Body offers a complete weight tracking experience tailored to individuals seeking easy, effective weight management. Weighing in is just the first step. Each session also provides instant feedback via weight trend and BMI screens, plus automatic sync to a free app on your smartphone, so you can track progress any time, anywhere.

