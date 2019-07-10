Arcade1Up’s Asteroids Machine wields four classic games for $165 (Reg. $200)

Walmart is offering the Arcade1Up Asteroids Machine for $164.99 shipped. That’s $35 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within $15 of the lowest price we have tracked. Not only does this arcade hold Asteroids, it also includes Major Havoc, Lunar Lander, and Tempest, providing loads of fun for you and some friends. A classic 4-foot tall design aims to bring a retro vibe into any space. Controls include a joystick and buttons, just like the it used to be. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of reviewers.

If you don’t have space for an arcade, have a look at the $40 C64 Mini. This classic computer replica stows 64 pre-installed games and plugs directly into an HDMI equipped monitor or TV. The ability to update software via a USB flash drive ensures that you’re able to unlock new features that may come out in the future.

Arcade1Up Asteroids Machine features:

Brace yourself to be plunged back in time to an era of adrenaline pumping, old school fun with Arcade1UP as it brings iconic gaming back to you. Whether you are a retro junkie or curious to check out the hype – this is the perfect way to enjoy arcade play within your home, dorm room or office. Arcade1UP arcades are available in multiple exciting versions, the just under 4ft tall cabinets include commercial grade construction and coinless operation. All the machines feature original artwork of all-time iconic games. With immersive full-color hi-res displays and sounds, and combined with original joystick and control buttons setup, you are looking at endless hours of gaming!

