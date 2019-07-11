Columbia’s Web Specials take up to 65% off jackets, shoes and more from $19

Columbia takes up to 65% off a selection of its men’s, women’s, and kids’ clothing and shoes with promo code 19JULY65 as part of its Web Specials. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive complimentary delivery. (Not a member? It’s free to join.) The men’s Red Bluff Jacket is on sale for $33, which is down from its original rate of $85. This jacket is waterproof, wind-proof and available in three color options. It features a zippered check pocket and two side compartments. Its lightweight material is great for spring and summer too. Find the rest of our top picks from Columbia below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

