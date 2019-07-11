David Archy underwear, T-shirt, and sweats up to 30% off from Amazon

Today only, as part of its Prime Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off David Archy underwear, T-shirts and socks. Prices are as marked and for Prime members only. Free shipping applies on all orders. A standout from this sale is the David Archy 3-Pack Men’s Ultra Soft Mesh Quick Dry Sports Underwear for $20. That’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over six months and they’re regularly priced at $30. This underwear is sweat-wicking, made for comfort and have a longer leg that won’t ride up. Better yet, they’re available in a wide array of color options. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 1,150 reviews.with over 1,150 reviews.

Another standout from this sale is the David Archy Men’s Comfy Jersey Cotton Knit Pajama Lounge Sleep Pants. These pants are a great option for year-round comfort and they’re available in packs of one or two. The two-pack of pants are priced at $25 and regularly run for $39. Rated 4.5/5 stars with 130 reviews from Amazon customers.

David Archy Soft Mesh Underwear features:

Fiber extracted from plants is called Rayon which is the terminology of fiber species. Bamboo rayon fiber, as one of the subdivision of Rayon, refers in particular to fiber extracted from bamboo, which just is one kind of rayon. However, we are requested to strictly indicate the content of fiber species, like Cellulose, Rayon, Cotton…on the care labels.

VERSATILE PERFORMANCE: Made from Bamboo Rayon–a kind of cellulose fiber extracted from bamboo, the bamboo rayon underwear for men is featured with good air permeability and instant water-absorbing.

LONGER LEG LENGTH TO AVOID RUBBING AND RIDDING UP: With 4.5 inch & 8 inch-long leg length, the mens pouch underwear in pack does better than other underwear in regards to the ride up problem.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!