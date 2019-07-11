Ditch oil and gas w/ Greenworks’ 16-inch 10A electric mower: $100 (Reg. $130+)

- Jul. 11th 2019 8:05 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 16-inch 10-Amp Electric Corded Lawn Mower for $99.99 shipped. This is down over $30 from its normal going rate marking a new all-time low at Amazon. With summer in full swing, you’ve likely already cut the yard a few times. If you’re tired of messing with gas and oil, this is a great alternative. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t forget the 100-Foot Extension Cord for around $22 Prime shipped. This will give you 100 feet of reach in the yard, allowing you to reach it all without changing where you’re plugged in.

Greenworks Electric Corded Lawn Mower features:

  • 10 Amp Electric Motor delivers enough power to cut through touch grass. Assembled Product Weight: 48.0 Pounds
  • Durable 16-Inch cutting deck gets the job done quicker and more efficiently
  • 2-in-1 feature provides mulching and rear discharge capabilities
  • 5 position height adjustment offers a range of cutting height from 5/8-Inch to 2-5/8-Inch for the perfect cut on all types of grass
  • 7-Inch rear wheel and 6-Inch front wheels.Maximum extension cord length:150 feet.Maximum extension cord length:150 feet

