Home Depot’s 1-day garage storage sale is packed with deals from $35

- Jul. 11th 2019 9:52 am ET

From $35
Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 30% off garage storage and organization. Deals start at around $35 and free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Husky 72-inch Welded Steel Floor Cabinet for $360. Regularly up to $500, today’s deal is $39 less than our previous mention and the best we’ve seen. Made of all-welded steel, this keyed storage cabinet delivers some serious organizational power to your garage. There are also built-in grommets in case you want to wire any power access into the storage unit itself. Rated 4/5 stars. Hit the jump for more top picks or check out the entire sale for yourself right here.

Another standout offer is the 59-inch Muscle Rack Wire Shelving Unit for $44. It typically sells for around $60. This budget-friendly shelf is an easy way to add storage to any garage. It’s only 18-inches wide, so you won’t have to worry about it taking up too much space. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Husky 72-inch Welded Steel Floor Cabinet features:

From storing paint to power tools, this three-shelf cabinet has you covered. Husky’s 46 in. wide cabinet is durable, boasting all-welded steel construction that makes it strong enough to withstand harsh temperatures, humidity and all of the dents and dings typically associated with garages. This cabinet features a cam locking system to safely secure your items. Its heavy gauge steel and contract quality meet ANSI/BIFMA shelf standards.

