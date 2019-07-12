Boost safety with Kidde’s Voice Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Detector: $24 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Kidde Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Detector for $24.16 Prime shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. I recently added new combo detectors like this one to my home and feel much safer as a result. This specific detector is battery-operated, making setup a breeze. Instead of obnoxious beeping, this alarm announces, “Fire Fire” when a smoke or fire hazard is detected and, “Warning Carbon Monoxide” for CO hazards. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you already have a system in place for smoke, have a look at First Alert’s $16 Carbon Monoxide Detector. By focusing on carbon monoxide alone, you’ll drastically reduce expense. Take note that this option will beep instead of using a voice.

Kidde Combo Detector features:

Voice Alarm – Announces the hazard type detected thereby helping to speed up the correct reaction to the hazard detected. Alarm announces “Fire Fire” when a smoke or fire hazard is detected and announces “Warning Carbon Monoxide” when a CO hazard is detected. The Hush feature temporarily silences nuisance alarms.

Combined Carbon Monoxide and Smoke Alarm – A single unit can be installed where previously, two were needed. Reduces installation time and helps to keep home décor attractive.

