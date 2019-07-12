See nature up close with Vortex Optics’ Prism Binoculars: $120 (Reg. $179+)

Focus Camera via Rakuten is offering the Vortex Optics Diamondback Roof Prism Binoculars for $119.99 shipped when coupon code SPORTS20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $59+ off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $9. This pair of binoculars is a great way to bring nature closer without scaring it away. They’re perfect for hiking, camping, or for attending sport events. This Amazon best-seller is rated an average of 4.7/5 stars from nearly 700 reviewers.

If you plan on hiking, grab Vortex Optics’ Binocular Harness for $20 for a more comfortable experience. By distributing weight evenly across your shoulders, this harness is sure to make your travels much more pleasant.

Vortex Optics Prism Binoculars features:

10x magnification and 42mm objective lenses, these Diamondback binoculars are the workhorse of Vortex lineup; known for impressive optical quality and durability.

Dielectric, fully multi-coated lenses transmit more light and clearer, brighter images. A field of view that is one of the largest in its class helps you efficiently glass your surroundings and identify your target.

