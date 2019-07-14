Bose SoundWear Companion Speaker gets 50% discount to new all-time low at $149

Amazon is currently offering the Bose SoundWear Companion Bluetooth Speaker for $149 shipped. Find it at B&H for the same price as well. Typically selling for $300 at Best Buy, this price drop is the lowest we’ve seen to date. It’s $100 under our previous mention and good for a total 50% savings. Have you ever wanted to wear your speaker around the house? Well that’s exactly what SoundWear Companion allows you to do. It packs the company’s signature sound in a unique way by resting around your neck to offer more immersive experience than the average speaker. On top of that, 12 hours of battery life, music playback controls, and access to Siri or Assistant round out the notable features. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 430 shoppers. You can head over to our announcement coverage for a more in-depth look. Find more details below.

For those who would rather stick to a more traditional design, the $129 Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth speaker II gets you similar sound quality and comes in a compact form-factor. Better yet, you can choose from four different colorways and pocket an extra $20 in savings.

If SoundWear Companion just doesn’t check off all of the boxes, but you’re still looking for a non-cookie cutter way to enjoy tunes, check out the Bose Frames. We recently took a hands-on look at the company’s new music-infused AR glasses.

Bose SoundWear Companion features:

Around-the-Neck Design

Bluetooth Wireless Connectivity

Flexible Design with Washable Cover

Built-In Controls

Speakerphone Functionality

Up to 12-Hour Battery Life

