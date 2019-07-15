Amazon kicks up your style with Levi’s and Haggar denim at up to 30% off

As part of its Prime Day 2019 Deals, Amazon’s offering up to 30% off select denim and bottoms from Levi’s, Haggar, and more. Prices are for Prime members only and all orders receive free shipping. For men, the Levi’s Men’s 550-relaxed Fit Jeans are $27.99 shipped. Regularly priced at $45, that’s the lowest we’ve seen in over a year. For comparison, Levi’s currently has these jeans at $60. This style is perfect for everyday wear and they’re available in eight color options. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 6,200 reviews.

Another standout for men is the 502-Regular Taper Fit Jeans for $29.99. Regularly priced at $60, that’s also an Amazon all-time low. I love their modern straight hem that can easily be rolled and they’re rated 4.6/5 stars with over 200 reviews from Levi’s customers.

Finally, for women, the Levi’s 501 Shorts are a must-have for summer and they’re currently marked down to $22. For comparison, these shorts were originally priced at $40. This style is a Levi’s best-seller and they are great for everyday summer activities.

Levi’s Men’s 550-Relaxed Fit Jeans features:

A comfortable classic, introduced in 1985

Relaxed jeans with more room than the Levi’s 501

Slightly baggy

Wash And Dry Inside Out With Like Colors; Liquid Detergent Is Recommended

Relaxed through hip and thigh with a tapered leg

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!