Drone deals take flight with 30% off quadcopters at Amazon from $70, more

- Jul. 15th 2019 4:08 pm ET

As part of its Prime Day 2019 festivities, Holy Stone (99% positive all-time feedback from 28,000+) via Amazon is discounting a selection of its drones starting at under $70 shipped exclusively for Prime members. Our top pick is on the Holy Stone HS200D FPV RC Drone at $69.99. That’s $30 off the going rate, is $15 under the previous low and the best price we’ve seen. Notable features here include a 720p live view camera, a 100-meter range and 10 minutes of flight time per charge. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 330 customers. More below.

Other deals include:

Holy Stone HS200D FPV RC Drone features:

With Altitude Hold and Headless Mode, you can keep the drone hovering in the air and tell the direction easily. Press one key to Take the drone Off or Land it. A new generation of modular camera design, free to disassemble. 720P and 120° FPV lens will capture clear and beautiful image. You can also wear your VR Glasses to enjoy the scenery. Operate the drone through an APP in a smart phone to activate Gravity Sensor Mode, controling the flight by accordingly holding and moving the smart phone.

