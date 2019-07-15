Add a Philips Wake-up Light to your morning routine from $37.50

- Jul. 15th 2019 9:14 pm ET

0

We’ve spotted a number of discounts on Philips Wake-Up Lights headlined by the Colored Sunrise Simulation model at $89.95 shipped. Regularly around $125, this is the second best price we’ve tracked at Amazon and the lowest we can find from a trusted retailer. This model delivers sunset simulation, which helps to calm at bedtime. Great if you’re a sleeper that struggles start or end your day. Rated 4/5 stars. Hit the jump for more Philips Wake-up Light deals.

Other notable Philips Wake-up Light Deals:

Philips Hue Wake-up Lights feature:

  • Light therapy lamp and natural sunrise alarm clock for improving your sleep, energy, and well-being
  • Philips’ #1 best-selling wake- up light alarm clock. Only Philips wake- up lights are clinically proven to help you wake up feeling more refreshed
  • Relax and drift off to sleep with dimming sunset and sounds. Colored sunrise simulation alarm clock wakes you gradually with a natural light lamp and a speaker that plays a choice of 5 wake-up sounds, or FM radio with tap-to-snooze
Hyper Prime deals

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Prime Day 2019

Prime Day 2019

Amazon has <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">officially made its Prime Day 2019 announcement</a>, promising a near-constant revolving cast of deals, Prime-exclusive offers, and promotions. This year’s event will kick-off on Monday, July 15th and run through Tuesday, July 16th. It will start at midnight PST and 3am EST at the beginning of the week, lasting a total of 48-hours with deals spanning every category. Amazon Prime Day is the fifth consecutive year Amazon has launched a massive sale in July for its members, and this appears to its biggest one yet beating last year’s by 12 hours. Head below for additional Prime Day details. Amazon is once again<a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> promising a hefty inventory of deals</a> as we predicted a few weeks back. There will be a smattering of offers across nearly every category with deals featured <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">on this landing page</a> throughout the entire event.
Philips

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp