Add a Philips Wake-up Light to your morning routine from $37.50

We’ve spotted a number of discounts on Philips Wake-Up Lights headlined by the Colored Sunrise Simulation model at $89.95 shipped. Regularly around $125, this is the second best price we’ve tracked at Amazon and the lowest we can find from a trusted retailer. This model delivers sunset simulation, which helps to calm at bedtime. Great if you’re a sleeper that struggles start or end your day. Rated 4/5 stars. Hit the jump for more Philips Wake-up Light deals.
Other notable Philips Wake-up Light Deals:
- HF3500 Clock with Sunrise Simulation: $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Somneo Sleep and Wake-up Therapy Light: $169 (Reg. $200)
- Somneo Smart Sleep and Wake-up Light: $193 (Reg. $220)
Philips Hue Wake-up Lights feature:
- Light therapy lamp and natural sunrise alarm clock for improving your sleep, energy, and well-being
- Philips’ #1 best-selling wake- up light alarm clock. Only Philips wake- up lights are clinically proven to help you wake up feeling more refreshed
- Relax and drift off to sleep with dimming sunset and sounds. Colored sunrise simulation alarm clock wakes you gradually with a natural light lamp and a speaker that plays a choice of 5 wake-up sounds, or FM radio with tap-to-snooze
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!