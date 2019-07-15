Prime Day 2019 gaming deals: Switch GC bundle $300, Oculus Go $209, much more

Prime Day 2019 is in full swing at Amazon and it is now time to look at some of the gaming deals. More specifically we have some solid offers on Nintendo Switch consoles with gift cards attached as well as deep deals on controllers, the all-digital Xbox One machine and even some notable virtual reality kits and the like. Head below for our top picks and be sure to check back throughout the day as we will be updating this post as Prime day moves forward.

Nintendo:

Sony:

Xbox:

Xbox One S All-Digital Edition $200 (Reg. $300) w/ Xbox Phantom White Controller and Minecraft, Forza Horizon 3, & Sea of Thieves

3 Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate $30 (Reg. $45) Not the intro offer, all Ultimate members are eligible for this deal



VR:

Prime Day Switch Neon Red/Blue Joy-Con Bundle:

This special bundle includes the Nintendo Switch gaming system and a $35 Nintendo eShop gift card (digital code).

The gaming system includes: Nintendo Switch console, Nintendo Switch dock, Joy-Con (L) and Joy-Con (R), Two Joy-Con strap accessories, One Joy-Con grip, HDMI cable, and Nintendo Switch AC adapter.

The digital eShop gift card can be redeemed on the Nintendo eShop only. This item cannot be redeemed on the Wii Shop.

The perfect gift for anyone who loves to play—including you. Use the $35 digital eShop gift card to choose from over 2,000 new, classic and indie games – delivered directly to your Nintendo Switch.

No returns and no refunds on eShop gift cards.

