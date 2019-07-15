Ray-Ban sunglasses up to 40% off at Amazon just in time for summer events

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Ray-Ban Sunglasses. Prices are valid for Prime members and free shipping is available on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale the Men’s Ray-Ban Square Metal Sunglasses that will polish any look. Originally these sunglasses were priced at $178, however during the sale you can find them for $107. These aviator sunglasses are timeless and can seamlessly be dressed up or down. Plus, each pair of Ray-Ban’s feature a stylish logo on the lens. It features 100% UV Protection and a durable frame for all of your outdoor activities this summer. Ratings are still coming in; however Ray-Ban is a well-known brand.

For women, the Ray-Ban Round Sunglasses are very flattering and are marked down from $72. For comparison, these sunglasses were originally priced at $188. This is another Amazon all-time low and these sunglasses will be a go-to for summer.

Ray-Ban Square Metal Sunglasses features:

Metal frame

Plastic lens

Non-Polarized

100% UV protection coating

Lens width: 58 millimeters

Bridge: 18 millimeters

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!