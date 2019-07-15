Ray-Ban sunglasses up to 40% off at Amazon just in time for summer events

- Jul. 15th 2019 12:39 pm ET

0

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Ray-Ban Sunglasses. Prices are valid for Prime members and free shipping is available on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale the Men’s Ray-Ban Square Metal Sunglasses that will polish any look. Originally these sunglasses were priced at $178, however during the sale you can find them for $107. These aviator sunglasses are timeless and can seamlessly be dressed up or down. Plus, each pair of Ray-Ban’s feature a stylish logo on the lens. It features 100% UV Protection and a durable frame for all of your outdoor activities this summer. Ratings are still coming in; however Ray-Ban is a well-known brand.

For women, the Ray-Ban Round Sunglasses are very flattering and are marked down from $72. For comparison, these sunglasses were originally priced at $188. This is another Amazon all-time low and these sunglasses will be a go-to for summer.

Ray-Ban Square Metal Sunglasses features:

  • Metal frame
  • Plastic lens
  • Non-Polarized
  • 100% UV protection coating
  • Lens width: 58 millimeters
  • Bridge: 18 millimeters

Prime Day 2019

Prime Day 2019

Amazon has <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">officially made its Prime Day 2019 announcement</a>, promising a near-constant revolving cast of deals, Prime-exclusive offers, and promotions. This year’s event will kick-off on Monday, July 15th and run through Tuesday, July 16th. It will start at midnight PST and 3am EST at the beginning of the week, lasting a total of 48-hours with deals spanning every category. Amazon Prime Day is the fifth consecutive year Amazon has launched a massive sale in July for its members, and this appears to its biggest one yet beating last year’s by 12 hours. Head below for additional Prime Day details. Amazon is once again<a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> promising a hefty inventory of deals</a> as we predicted a few weeks back. There will be a smattering of offers across nearly every category with deals featured <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">on this landing page</a> throughout the entire event.
Ray-Ban

