Protect floors with Amazon’s Exercise Equipment + Treadmill Mat: $35 (Save 50%)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Exercise Equipment + Treadmill Mat for $35.20 shipped. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. Exercise equipment can be super heavy. It also has a tendency to lean heavily on the use of metal which can dig in and wear down flooring. With this high-density mat from Amazon, you’ll be able to significantly reduce chances of damage and also create a clean and organized workout space. It measures 4-feet by 6-feet, providing ample room for a treadmill, exercise bike, and many other types of fitness equipment. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

AmazonBasics Exercise Mat features:

4-by-6-foot mat made of high-density PVC; ideal for placing under a home-gym treadmill or an exercise bike

Helps protect floors and carpets from the impact of heavy equipment

Creates a clean, optimal workout space

Also works well for step-aerobics or as a general aerobic mat; sleek black color for easy coordinating

Measures 72 by 48 by 0.2 inches (LxWxH); weighs 8.2 pounds; backed by an AmazonBasics 1-year limited warranty

