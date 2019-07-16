Cole Haan shoes from $46 shipped during Amazon’s Prime Day (Up to 30% off)

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is boosting your style with up to 30% off select Cole Haan shoes. Prices are exclusively for Prime members and free shipping applies on all orders. The men’s Grant Canoe Camp Slip-On Loafers are very on-trend for this summer. Better yet, they’re currently marked down to just $82 and originally were priced at $168. These shoes are convenient to put on and will elevate any look. They also have a cushioned insole to promote comfort. Rated 4.1/5 stars with over 300 reviews from Amazon customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Cole Haan below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

