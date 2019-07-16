Cole Haan shoes from $46 shipped during Amazon’s Prime Day (Up to 30% off)

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is boosting your style with up to 30% off select Cole Haan shoes. Prices are exclusively for Prime members and free shipping applies on all orders. The men’s Grant Canoe Camp Slip-On Loafers are very on-trend for this summer. Better yet, they’re currently marked down to just $82 and originally were priced at $168. These shoes are convenient to put on and will elevate any look. They also have a cushioned insole to promote comfort. Rated 4.1/5 stars with over 300 reviews from Amazon customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Cole Haan below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Grant Canoe Camp Slip-On Loafer $82 (Orig. $168)
- Grand Motion Woven Stitchlite Sneaker $59 (Orig. $165)
- Motogrand Traveler Penny Loafer $103 (Orig. $150)
- Original Grand Stitchlite WNG Ox Oxford $77 (Orig. $139)
- Grand Plus Essex Wedge Ox Oxford $69 (Orig. $113)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- 3.Zerogrand Stitchlite Oxford Flat $56 (Orig. $150)
- 2.Zerogrand Stitchlite Ballet Sling $73 (Orig. $130)
- Anora Skimmer Ballet Flat $46 (Orig. $100)
- Pinch Weekender LX Loafer Flat $49 (Orig. $120)
