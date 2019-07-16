Prime Day household essentials from $3.50: Laundry pacs, Febreeze, much more

As part of the massive Prime Day 2019 sales event, Amazon is offering up to 40% off household essentials. With deals starting from $3.50 or less, this is the perfect time to stock up on goods you’re going to need anyway. That includes deep price drops on food storage bags, Febreeze, dishwasher detergent and cleaning products, as well as laundry pods from Gain and Tide. Prime members receive free shipping on everything. Head below for our top picks from across the Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale.

Best Prime Day Household Essentials:

Gain Flings Laundry Pacs:

Laundry detergent pacs with 50% more scent than Gain liquid laundry detergent.

Pacs dissolve in hot and cold water.

Gain Fireworks In-Wash Scent Booster gives your laundry up to 12 weeks of freshness, from wash until wear

Works with your favorite detergent Add Gain to every step of your laundry for more of the great Gain scent

