Prime Day white-noise/sleep machines from $30: LectroFan Evo, Dohm, more

As part of its Prime Day 2019 sales event, Amazon has the LectroFan Evo White Noise Sound Machine in various colors for $29.80. Prime members will see the price drop in the cart and receive free shipping. Regularly between $40 and $60, this is one of the best prices we have ever tracked for the popular sleep/white noise machine. In fact, that makes it even less than the classic model. The Evo is upgraded and also features some soothing ocean sounds. Along with just being a relaxing experience, it helps to drown out environmental noises while you’re sleeping. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,700 Amazon customers. Head below for more sleep machine deals.

Amazon is also still offering the Marpac Dohm Classic White Noise/Sleep Machine for $31.45 shipped. Regularly $45, today’s deal is one of the best prices we have tracked. Rated 4+ stars from over 14,000 Amazon customers.

LectroFan Evo White Noise Sound Machine:

Provides ten fan sounds, ten white, pink and brown noise variations, and two varieties of ocean sounds — calm, and surf.

Helps mask disruptive environmental noises so you can fall asleep with ease

Safe, solid-state design is powered by AC or USB and dynamically creates unique, non-repeating sounds with no moving parts

Precise volume control, an optional timer, and a 3.5mm connector for headphones or a portable speaker to match your environment and sleep style

