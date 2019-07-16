Give yourself a haircut with Remington’s Shortcut Pro for $31.50 (Reg. $50)

- Jul. 16th 2019 8:55 pm ET

Amazon is offering Prime members the Remington Shortcut Pro Self-Haircut Kit (HC4250) for $31.44 shipped. This is down from its normal going rate of $50 and marks the second-lowest price we’ve tracked outside of a drop to $30 in 2018. If you give yourself a haircut often, this is a must. It can also be used for beard trimming and general hair cutting, making it multi-purpose. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Keep your new trimmer organized and easy to access with this $14 Prime shipped carrying case. It has molded places for your clippers, guides, and more.

Remington Shortcut Pro Self-Haircut Kit features:

  • Fits in the palm of your hand so you can easily reach the back of your head, neckline and around your ears Precision ground, stainless steel blades easily cut through even the thickest hair, reducing pulling and snagging
  • 9 Length Combs – Cuts 1/16 – 5/8 inches(1 5 to 15 mm) to achieve the exact look you desire
  • Lithium, Rechargeable Battery- 40 minutes of cordless runtime The Shortcut Pro Hair Clipper can also be used corded for maximum versatility and convenience
  • 13 Piece Kit Includes– Hand-held clipper, 9 Length-adjusting combs, cleaning brush, storage/travel pouch, oil (charging adaptor also included)
