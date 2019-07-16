Take 10% off your next Uber ride with these discounted gift cards

- Jul. 16th 2019 2:48 am ET

0

Walmart is offering 10% off Uber Gift Cards with free email delivery. This offer is available as a $25 credit for $22.50, $50 for $45, and $100 for $90. Today’s offer is about as good as it gets when it comes to Uber gift cards. You should receive your gift card in “minutes” electronically, but it can take up to 48 hours according to Walmart. Don’t forget that Amazon is offering a nice gift card bonus for Prime Day, netting you an extra $5 credit for free when you spend $25. Check out all of the best Prime Day deals right here.

More on Uber:

Tap each ride option to see wait time, size, and price. Then enter your pickup location and tap request—your driver will arrive in minutes. Your ride comes to you. You’ll see your driver’s contact information and vehicle details in the app, so you know you’re getting in the right car. Hop out and rate your driver when you reach your destination. We automatically charge the credit card on file, so you never need cash. Share the cost of your ride with any contact who uses Uber. Tap your driver’s photo to use Split Fare. You can split the cost with everyone in the car. Check the price before you go. Enter a destination to get an estimate for the cost of your ride. Fare Estimate is also available by tapping each ride option.

Hyper Prime deals

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Prime Day 2019

Prime Day 2019

Amazon has <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">officially made its Prime Day 2019 announcement</a>, promising a near-constant revolving cast of deals, Prime-exclusive offers, and promotions. This year’s event will kick-off on Monday, July 15th and run through Tuesday, July 16th. It will start at midnight PST and 3am EST at the beginning of the week, lasting a total of 48-hours with deals spanning every category. Amazon Prime Day is the fifth consecutive year Amazon has launched a massive sale in July for its members, and this appears to its biggest one yet beating last year’s by 12 hours. Head below for additional Prime Day details. Amazon is once again<a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> promising a hefty inventory of deals</a> as we predicted a few weeks back. There will be a smattering of offers across nearly every category with deals featured <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">on this landing page</a> throughout the entire event.
gift cards Uber

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp