Withings Body+ Smart Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale is $50 (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers the Withings Body+ Smart Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale in black for $49.80 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Regularly $100, this is 50% off and a new Amazon all-time low. The latest Withings scale offers full Wi-Fi compatibility, with the option to track weight, body fat, water percentage, muscle and bone mass, along with other metrics. It also features automatic tracking, support for multiple users, and compatibility with Apple Health. Rated 3.8/5 stars by over 1,350 Amazon customers.

Ditch the smart functionality and save big with this alternative at $12. It’s more basic in its features, but will still measure weight up to 400 pounds. It also has a built-in LCD display for tracking your progress over time.

Withings Body+ Smart Body Wi-Fi Scale features:

FULL BODY COMPOSITION – Monitors weight (kg, lb, st), body fat & water %, plus muscle & bone mass. Accurate weight measurement to 100 g

HIGHLY COMPATIBLE – this smart scale syncs with Apple Watch plus more than 100 top health and fitness apps including Apple Health, Fitbit and Google Fit.

AUTOMATIC SYNCHRONIZATION – Data from every weigh-in appears automatically via Wi-Fi in the free Health Mate app.

ACCURATE BY DESIGN – Wi-Fi ensures that your measurement is accurate anywhere in the world, and Position Control Technology guides you into the correct stance so that each weigh-in is precise.

MULTI-USER FRIENDLY – Up to 8 users can weigh themselves and access their personal weight histories, as the scale automatically recognizes who’s who.

