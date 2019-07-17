Save 60% on AeroGarden’s Harvest Slim Countertop Garden at a new low of $76

Macy’s currently offers the Goodful by AeroGarden Harvest Slim Countertop Garden for $76 shipped when code FLASH has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $190, today’s offer is $4 under our previous mention and the best price we’ve seen. This countertop-sized indoor greenhouse has LED grow lights and automatically reminds you when its’ time to water the plants. Included is a Gourmet Herbs Seed Kit that features Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More details below.

Treat your culinary exploits to a host of other herbs and spices by using your savings to pick up an extra seed pod kit. The Salad Greens Mix Seed Pod Kit includes several different types of lettuce, or there’s the Salsa Garden Seed Pod Kit for $18 which comes with red heirloom cherry tomatoes and jalapeno peppers.

AeroGarden Harvest Slim Garden features:

Dimensions: Width: 15″ x 4.61″ x 17.4″ (Fully Extended Grow Light)

Includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, mint, thyme, Thai basil and Miracle-Gro plant food

Energy-efficient LED grow lights automatically turn on and off

System reminds you when to water and add plant food

