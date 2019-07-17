Anker’s eufy Smart Scale effortlessly logs weight to HealthKit: $21 (Save 30%)

EufyHome via Amazon is offering the Anker eufy C1 Smart Scale in Black or White for $20.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $9 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. With the ability to automatically send information to Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit, this allows you to effortlessly use technology to gather weight management insights. I’ve been using a scale compatible with Apple Health for several years now and just the other day used it isolate when I tend to gain and lose weight. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

We also spotted the Anker eufy Smart Scale (T9140021) for $30.23 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s about $15 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. When comparing the two scales, the only obvious feature that distinguishes them is an ITO layer that helps ‘ensure precise and correct measurements’. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

No matter which scale you choose, you’ll need some batteries to keep it up and running. Grab an 8-pack of AmazonBasics AAA Batteries for $3, and you’ll have enough to provide two charges. There’s no need to rush when using them thanks to a 10-year shelf life.

Anker eufy C1 Smart Scale features:

HOLISTIC HEALTH: Instantly learn 12 insightful measurements of your body’s health, such as Weight, Body Fat, BMI, Bone Mass, Muscle Mass, and more.

USE WITH 3RD-PARTY APPS: Track your measurements on Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit.

ACCURACY IMPROVED BY 10%: Two pairs of super-sensitive G-shaped sensors ensure more precise measurements compared to other sensor types.

FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY: Track the health trends of up to 16 users from one account, and the large LED display is easy to read for all ages.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!