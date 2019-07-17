Banana Republic updates your wardrobe with up to 75% off summer styles

Banana Republic offers up to 75% off original prices during its Last Call Sale. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, a standout from this sale is the 11-Inch Core Temp Shorts. This style was originally priced at $70, however, during the sale you can find them for just $27. They’re available in seven versatile color options and these shorts can be seamlessly dressed up or down. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Banana Republic customers. Also, be sure to pair them with the Stretch Linen Polo Shirt that’s also on sale for just $47. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Stretch Linen Polo Shirt $47 (Orig. $80)
- Slim-Fit Linen Shirt $29 (Orig. $75)
- Silk Linen Henley Sweater $31 (Orig. $80)
- 11-Inch Core Temp Shorts $27 (Orig. $70)
- Athletic Tapered Rapid Jeans $77 (Orig. $119)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Soft Ponte Wide-Leg Jumpsuit $56 (Orig. $99)
- Utility Shirtdress $74 (Orig. $129)
- Lepoard Print Camisole $23 (Orig. $60)
- Cropped Denim Jacket $63 (Orig. $110)
- Baby Terry Romper $56 (Orig. $99)
- …and even more deals…
