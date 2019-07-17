Reebok Cyber Sale offers 50% off select styles of shoes and apparel from $18

For a limited time only, Reebok takes 50% off its full-price styles with promo code SUMMER as part of its Summer Cyber Event. Plus, Reebok Unlocked members bag free shipping (Not a member? It’s free to join). For men, the Zigwild TR 5.0 Sneakers are perfect for all of your summer workouts. It’s currently on sale for $45, which is down from its original rate of $90. These shoes feature a cushioned and springy design to keep you quick on your feet. With over 216 reviews, this style is rated 4.6/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks from Reebok below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Zigwild TR 5.0 Sneaker $45 (Orig. $90)
- Print Lux Shoes $40 (Orig. $80)
- Essential Woven Pants $18 (Orig. $35)
- Thermowarm Control Hoodie $45 (Orig. $90)
- Fusium Run 2 $45 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Print Lux Shoes are a must-have for just $35 and originally were priced at $70. These shoes are great for runs, cycle class or afternoon walks. It also features a textured outsole to promote traction.
Our top picks for women include:
- Striped 7/8 Leggings $23 (Orig. $45)
- Print Lux Shoes $35 (Orig. $70)
- Reebok Reago Pulse Sneaker $35 (Orig. $70)
- Zigwild TR 5.0 $45 (Orig. $90)
- Crossfit Grace Shoes $50 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
