Seagate’s Time Machine-ready 4TB Desktop Hard Drive is down to $80 (20% off)

Amazon offers the Seagate Expansion Desktop 4TB External Hard Drive for $79.99 shipped. Also at B&H. Normally selling for closer to $100 at Staples and Walmart, today’s offer matches the Amazon all-time low and is good for a 20% discount. Best Buy currently has it on sale for $96, for comparison. For those who missed out on Prime Day’s other storage deals, this is still a noteworthy discount if you’re in the market for a 4TB drive. Perfect for expanding your Mac’s storage pool or using for Time Machine backups. Seagate’s Expansion drive sports up to 160MBps transfer speeds and features a compact design that won’t waste too much space on your desk. Rated 4/5 stars from over 4,000 customers.

For further comparison, the 3TB version of Seagate’s Expansion Desktop Hard Drive will set you back $6 more than today’s discount. Though if you are in search of a smaller amount of storage, the Seagate Portable 2TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD at $60 is a notable alternative that lets you pocket even more cash.

Seagate Expansion Desktop 4TB Hard Drive features:

The 4TB Expansion Desktop External Hard Drive from Seagate is automatically recognized by Windows, requires no additional software to install, and nothing to configure. Files such as photos, videos, music, and documents can be easily transferred to this drive via drag-and-drop, and fast data transfers are ensured using micro-USB 3.0 connectivity, which is also known as USB 3.1 Gen 1. This external hard drive features a 4TB storage capacity, is also compatible with USB 2.0, and includes a 4′ USB 3.0 cable and a power adapter.

