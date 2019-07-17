Seagate’s Time Machine-ready 4TB Desktop Hard Drive is down to $80 (20% off)

- Jul. 17th 2019 10:00 am ET

Get this deal
$100 $80
0

Amazon offers the Seagate Expansion Desktop 4TB External Hard Drive for $79.99 shipped. Also at B&HNormally selling for closer to $100 at Staples and Walmart, today’s offer matches the Amazon all-time low and is good for a 20% discount. Best Buy currently has it on sale for $96, for comparison. For those who missed out on Prime Day’s other storage deals, this is still a noteworthy discount if you’re in the market for a 4TB drive. Perfect for expanding your Mac’s storage pool or using for Time Machine backups. Seagate’s Expansion drive sports up to 160MBps transfer speeds and features a compact design that won’t waste too much space on your desk. Rated 4/5 stars from over 4,000 customers. 

For further comparison, the 3TB version of Seagate’s Expansion Desktop Hard Drive will set you back $6 more than today’s discount. Though if you are in search of a smaller amount of storage, the Seagate Portable 2TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD at $60 is a notable alternative that lets you pocket even more cash. 

Seagate Expansion Desktop 4TB Hard Drive features:

The 4TB Expansion Desktop External Hard Drive from Seagate is automatically recognized by Windows, requires no additional software to install, and nothing to configure. Files such as photos, videos, music, and documents can be easily transferred to this drive via drag-and-drop, and fast data transfers are ensured using micro-USB 3.0 connectivity, which is also known as USB 3.1 Gen 1. This external hard drive features a 4TB storage capacity, is also compatible with USB 2.0, and includes a 4′ USB 3.0 cable and a power adapter.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$100 $80

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

seagate

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go