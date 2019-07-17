Store your Prime Day savings in SentrySafe’s $99.50 Waterproof Safe (36% off)

Walmart offers the SentrySafe Fire-Resistant and Waterproof Safe SFW123CS for $99.51 shipped. Normally selling for $159 at Home Depot, that’s good for a 36% discount, comes within $15 of the all-time low and is the second-best price yet. With 1.3 cubic feet of space to store valuables or other important articles, this safe can fend off both fire and water damage. It features both a preset combination lock alongside a secondary locking key for added security. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 455 customers.

Those who can live without the fire or water-resistance will be right at home with the AmazonBasics Security Safe Box at $42. That’s about $58 less than SentrySafe’s discounted option and still provides a safe storage place for important documents, valuables and the like.

SentrySafe Fire-Resistant and Waterproof Safe features:

The SentrySafe SFW123DTB Fireproof Safe and Waterproof Safe offers peace of mind for the safe storage of your important documents, digital media and other valuables. With UL Classified fire protection and ETL Verified water protection this safe is ideal for all your home and office security needs.

