This $200 Silhouette 3 Cameo Bundle has all you need to start crafting

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Silhouette Cameo 3 Beginners Bundle in Black for $199.99 shipped. Regularly between $230 and $280, this is the lowest price we’ve tracked for this particular bundle and among the best deals we’ve seen for a Silhouette Cameo 3 in general. In addition to the crafting machine itself, you’ll also be getting two 12-inch cutting mats, an autoblade cutting blade, sketch pen 24-pack, and vinyl starter pack. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

It’s not a bad idea to have even more tools on hand for your crafting. With your savings, pick up the Silhouette Tool Kit for $13. It comes with a hook, scraper, spatula, pick-me-up, 6-inch ruler, and microfiber cloth.

Silhouette Cameo 3:

The Silhouette CAMEO 3 is your standard in electronic Cutting. Like a home printer, it connects to your pc, mac, iPad, iphone or Android device wirelessly or connect using the included USB cable. Instead of printing it uses a small blade to cut paper, cardstock, vinyl, fabric, and other material up to 12 inches wide and 10 feet long. The machine also has the ability to register and cut printed materials and is PixScan compatible. The Silhouette CAMEO 3 has all of the same capabilities as the previous versions along with a few added features. It features a dual-carriage so you can use two tools at once and it features Bluetooth technology. to top it all off, the CAMEO 3 is the only machine compatible with Silhouette’s new AutoBlade

