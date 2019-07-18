MyProtein now offering up to 50% off: 11-lbs. whey for $63 (Reg. $126), more

MyProtein is now offering up to 50% off purchases of $100 or more using code SAVE50 at checkout. That same code will also take between 30% and 45% off purchases of up to $70. One standout deal here is on the Impact Whey Isolate. You can score 11-lbs. in various flavors for just $62.99 shipped using the code above. That’s up to 50% off the regular $126 price tag, depending on the flavor. Very rarely do we see this quantity go for less with deal prices usually hovering around $64. Compared to the standard whey, the Isolate contains a lower lactose and fat content. Head below for more details.

MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate:

Packed with 22g of protein per serving, this superior-quality blend delivers the protein you need. Sourced from the same cows that produce your milk and cheese, it’s simply filtered and spray-dried to produce all-natural nutritionals. Certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor, the independent supplement testing company — our Impact Whey Isolate has been through rigorous quality and purity testing, and is officially one of the best protein powders out there.

