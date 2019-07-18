Nike, adidas, Converse and more from $16 during Nordstrom Rack’s Sneaker Sale

Nordstrom Rack gets you ready for back to school with its Sneaker Sale that’s offering up to 60% off Nike, adidas, Converse and more. Prices are as marked. Receive complimentary delivery on orders of $100 or more. For men, the Nike Renew Rival Running Shoes are a great everyday option and they’re on sale for $45. They’re also available in a women’s option for just $40. These shoes are cushioned for comfort and come in multiple color options. They also have a curved outsole that promotes a quick step. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nike Renew Rival Running Sneaker $45 (Orig. $85)
- Steve Madden Genly Slip-On Sneaker $28 (Orig. $65)
- Nike Revolution 4 Sneaker $47 (Orig. $60)
- adidas I-5923 Runner Sneaker $70 (Orig. $130)
- adidas Ozweego Run Shoes $60 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Converse Chuck Taylor Linen Sneaker $16 (Orig. $54)
- adidas Cloudfoam Pure Sneakers $55 (Orig. $70)
- Nike Renew Rival Running Shoes $40 (Orig. $85)
- Sperry Lounge Away Poplin Shoe $40 (Orig. $55)
- Nike Flex Experience RN 8 Running Shoes $48 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!