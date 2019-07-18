Save $250 and score Samsung’s 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2 at a new low of $349

Best Buy currently offers the Samsung 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2 for $399 shipped. Plus, by signing up for Best Buy’s student offers and then clipping the listing’s on-page coupon, you can bring the price down to $349. Normally selling for $599, it just dropped to an Amazon all-time low of $420 today. This offer is up to an extra $71 off and the best price we’ve tracked to date. Based around an Intel M3 processor, this Chromebook touts 4GB of RAM and 64GB of SSD storage. It also features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display that pairs with an included pen for more precise interactions. Plus with up to nine hours of battery life, Samsung’s Chromebook is ready for all-day work. We loved it in our hands-on review and customers largely agree, as it carries a 4.3/5 star rating.

Those in search of a more entry-level option will be right at home with Samsung’s 11.6-inch Chromebook 3 at $130. You’ll be giving up the larger display with stylus support, ditching the 64GB of storage for 16GB and halving the built-in RAM. But at nearly 70% less, this budget-friendly Chomebook. is a great way to save while still bringing work with you on-the-go. 

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve for $10 at Amazon. If you’ll be taking advantage of the Chromebook’s portability, it’s a nice way to keep it protected when out and about.

Samsung 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2 features:

Touch up entertainment and connectivity with this Samsung Chromebook. An Intel Core m3 processor works together with 4GB of RAM to ensure smooth running of graphics-intensive applications, while 64GB of built-in memory provides ample storage space for data. This Samsung Chromebook has a rear 13MP camera and a front-facing camera for convenient video chatting and recording.

