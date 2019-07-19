Google’s Nest Hub returns to Prime Day pricing at $59 (Reg. $130)

- Jul. 19th 2019 3:32 pm ET

0

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Google Nest Hub for $58.99 shipped when you use the code ALT10 at checkout.  Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code.This is down from its $130 regular rate at Best Buy and is among what we generally see it drop to. For comparison, the only time we’ve tracked a lower price was a one-time drop to $53. The Home Hub is perfect for kitchens or offices, giving you a clock when not in use. I love my Home Hub as it’s the perfect way to find new recipes in the kitchen while controlling your smart house. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Nomad Base Station

Looking to save some cash and still want to make your home smart? The 2nd Generation Amazon Echo in refurbished condition is a great option. It’s $48 shipped and offers room-filling audio with smart home control.

Google Home Hub features:

Get a new digital helper with this interactive Google Home Hub device. Its 7-inch touch-screen display lets you view today’s reminders, stream videos and watch your smart security camera’s footage through Google Assistant. The built-in speakers and microphones of this Google Home Hub device have far-field voice recognition for convenient hands-free control.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Rakuten

Rakuten
Google Nest

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide