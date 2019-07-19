Google’s Nest Hub returns to Prime Day pricing at $59 (Reg. $130)

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Google Nest Hub for $58.99 shipped when you use the code ALT10 at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code.This is down from its $130 regular rate at Best Buy and is among what we generally see it drop to. For comparison, the only time we’ve tracked a lower price was a one-time drop to $53. The Home Hub is perfect for kitchens or offices, giving you a clock when not in use. I love my Home Hub as it’s the perfect way to find new recipes in the kitchen while controlling your smart house. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Nomad Base Station

Looking to save some cash and still want to make your home smart? The 2nd Generation Amazon Echo in refurbished condition is a great option. It’s $48 shipped and offers room-filling audio with smart home control.

Google Home Hub features:

Get a new digital helper with this interactive Google Home Hub device. Its 7-inch touch-screen display lets you view today’s reminders, stream videos and watch your smart security camera’s footage through Google Assistant. The built-in speakers and microphones of this Google Home Hub device have far-field voice recognition for convenient hands-free control.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!