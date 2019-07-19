Pair a NETGEAR Orbi 802.11ac Router with 2 mesh satellites for $290 (Save $60)

Today only, Woot offers the NETGEAR Orbi RBK52W 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System for $289.99 Prime shipped. Not a Prime member? Delivery will run you an additional $6. Having originally retailed for $400, we’re now seeing it go for $350 via third-party sellers at Amazon. That’s good for a $60 discount and is the best price we’ve seen on this bundle. Included in the Sri-Band Wi-Fi system is the Orbi base router alongside two mesh satellites. The three accessories can cover up to 5,500 square feet with a nearly 3.0Gbps connection. Reviews are still coming in on this particular system, but other Orbi kits are highly-rated. More details below.

NETGEAR Orbi RBK52W Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

In a hallway or kitchen, garage or basement, the Wall Plug Satellite only needs an electrical outlet to deliver great WiFi. You can plug into any electrical wall socket without adding to tabletop clutter and get great WiFi to every room of your house. THis Orbi WiFi System comes with an ORbi WiFi Router and two Wall Plug Satellites and covers up to 5,500 square feet with high performance WiFi.

