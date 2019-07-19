Platypus’ Big Zip Reservoir holds 2L of hydrating water: $30 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering the Platypus Big Zip Water Reservoir for Hydration Backpacks at $30.33 shipped. This is down from its near $40 price and is one of the best deals we’ve tracked outside of a drop to $29 a few months ago. If you’re planning on taking some hiking tours this summer, this is a must. It’ll hold up to 2L of water, keeping you hydrated while you hike. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you don’t mind sacrificing the Platypus namesake, then KUYOU’s 2L Hydration Pack is just $17 Prime shipped. You’ll get the entire backpack here, so it’s ready-to-go on any adventure you take. The biggest downside is you’re losing out on the Platypus namesake and quality, along with the lifetime warranty that you’d normally get.

Platypus Big Zip Water Reservoir features:

Premium taste-free, leak-proof reservoir with fast flow rate offers hydration on the go for hikers, backpackers, travelers and mountain bikers

Secure SlideLock slides both ways to open reservoir easily and close it securely; handy pincher grip allows for easy one-handed filling

The high mount quick-disconnect offers fast, easy access without having to dig down into a pack to attach or detach the drink tube

Leak-proof shut-off valve instantly stops flow, stows reliably; HyFLO self-sealing bite valve improves flow along with large 5/16-inch drink tube

2.0-Liter measures 8.7 x 15 inches and weighs 6 ounces; manufacturer’s limited lifetime warranty; made in the USA

