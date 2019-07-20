Razer’s wireless Lancehead gaming mouse is down to $60, today only (50% off)

Today only, Best Buy’s eBay storefront is offering the Razer Lancehead Wireless Gaming Mouse for $59.99 shipped. Also available direct as part of its Deals of the Day. This is 50% off its going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re tired of being limited by your mouse’s cable, this is a great way to free up your wrist without losing performance. Plus, the Lancehead is part of Razer’s Chroma lineup, offering millions of color possibilities to make your setup completely unique. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you don’t need to buy into Razer’s ecosystem, the Logitech G602 Lag-Free Wireless Gaming Mouse is $36 shipped at Amazon. Though lacking RGB, you’ll still enjoy a great wireless gaming experience here.

Razer Lancehead Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Play to win with this Razer Lancehead wireless gaming mouse. It has a 16,000 dpi laser sensor for precise controls and smooth navigation, and the ambidextrous design includes rubber side grips to keep your hand and wrist comfortable during hours of battle. The 2.4GHz dongle of this Razer Lancehead wireless gaming mouse maintains a strong signal to prevent interruptions.

