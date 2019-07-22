Save some loot on this 7-inch Fortnite Llama Plush at $5 (Reg. up to $10)

Amazon offers the Fortnite 7-inch Llama Loot Plush for $4.99 Prime shipped. Also this price at Target and a dollar more from Best Buy. You’ll find it for $10 at GameStop and Barnes and Noble. It had been going for as much as $8.50 at Amazon before this drop to the all-time low there. As this is a stuffed doll, this doesn’t contain any loot within (…that we know of). This officially-licensed Fortnite toy would make a fine addition to a game room or office. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re more inclined to buy figures, the new Funko Pop Games Fortnite Llama is now available for $11. It measures nearly four inches tall and for some reason lacks eyeballs.

Also, we’re still seeing Nerf x Fortnite toy blasters on sale from $11. Choose from an RL Blaster, TS-R Super Soaker, and other weapons inspired by the Battle Royale itself.

Fortnite 7-inch Llama Loot Plush:

What Battle Royale player wouldn’t want a Fortnite Llama Loot Plush to cuddle? This ultra-soft plush stands 7” tall and features high-quality fabric and incredible embroidered details.

